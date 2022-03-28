Hiro Murai on ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 and ‘Station Eleven’



Chris and Andy talk about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and other moments from an otherwise boring Oscars (1:00). Then they talk about the first two episodes of Atlanta Season 3 (28:06) before they are joined by director Hiro Murai to talk about the difficulties of making seasons 3 and 4 of the show after such a long break and his work on one of the best shows of last year, Station Eleven (36:13).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Guest: Hiro Murai

Producer: Kaya McMullen

