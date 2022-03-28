 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hiro Murai on 'Atlanta' Season 3 and 'Station Eleven'

Plus, where do the Oscars go from here?

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and other moments from an otherwise boring Oscars (1:00). Then they talk about the first two episodes of Atlanta Season 3 (28:06) before they are joined by director Hiro Murai to talk about the difficulties of making seasons 3 and 4 of the show after such a long break and his work on one of the best shows of last year, Station Eleven (36:13).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Hiro Murai
Producer: Kaya McMullen

