Vuc’s Importance, Enjoying This Year’s Madness, and Bulls Fandom With Lil Rel

Plus, reacting to Deshaun Watson’s introductory press conference with the Browns

By Jason Goff
Jason begins the show by breaking down the realistic expectations for the Bulls going into the playoffs. He also tells us why Nikola Vucevic will be the Bulls’ most important player down the stretch. Actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery joins the show to talk about his partnership with Aflac and hosting the Pre-Pain Show with Wanda Sykes during March Madness. Jason next breaks down his weekend watching the tournament and why he’s enjoyed this year’s event. In Outside the Chi, Jason once again dives into the situation with Deshaun Watson after hearing his comments at his Browns press conference.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Lil Rel Howery
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

