Rodney Barnes on ‘Winning Time’

Larry is joined by Rodney Barnes to discuss his new HBO show ‘Winning Time’ about the rise of the ‘80s Los Angeles Lakers dynasty

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Premiere Of HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty” - Arrivals Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage


Larry weighs in on the Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing. He is then joined by Rodney Barnes to discuss his new HBO show ‘Winning Time’ about the rise of the ‘80s Los Angeles Lakers dynasty. They talk about how the production came together(14:14), give a brief history of the ABA and NBA leading up to the events in the series,(20:20) and examine the show’s impeccable casting.(27:27) Rodney then details his inspirational journey from being a “hired gun” living in his car to being one of the more accomplished Black creatives working in film and TV.(39:00) They wrap things up by sharing insight into what it takes to find happiness as a working writer(45:58) and Rodney looks forward to some of the future projects he’s excited about.(57:36)

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Rodney Barnes
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

