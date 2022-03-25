 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CNN Dives Into Streaming, Brutally Honest Oscar Ballots, and a Twitter Time Machine

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline

By David Shoemaker and Bryan Curtis
CNN Headquarters In Atlanta Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images


Bryan and David discuss the new streaming service on the market, CNN+. They break down the content it will provide, including shows featuring Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, and more, and then address how this transition will affect the way we consume live news (0:33). Then, they touch on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot No. 3,” in which another anonymous member of the Academy has come forward to discuss their honest thoughts on the Oscar nominees (20:33). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

