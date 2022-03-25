 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rachel Zegler’s Oscar Invite, Ben Affleck’s Snails, and Kevin Jonas’s New Reality Show

Plus, this week’s Cringe Mode is the second installment of ‘The Hunger Games’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Arrivals Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images


Tea Time previews the sure-to-be chaotic Oscars, including Rachel Zegler’s invite fiasco and some of the very random presenters (1:00). Ben Affleck was allegedly “very good” with the snails on the set of Deep Water (18:45). This week’s Cringe Mode is the second installment of The Hunger Games (30:20). And what is this new reality show that Kevin and Frankie Jonas are hosting (50:54)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

