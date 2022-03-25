 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bulls Lose Again, Looking at the NFL Through a Different Optic, and Cheating on Your Manicurist

Plus, Jason goes through what Ryan Poles has done since the Larry Ogunjobi misstep in free agency

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images


Another day and another Bulls loss, as Jason begins the show discussing the 126-109 defeat to the Pelicans (01:55). A team this good should not be crumbling as bad as they are. Jason next goes through what Ryan Poles has done since the Larry Ogunjobi misstep in free agency (25:47). In Outside the Chi, Jason looks at the Tyreek Hill and Deshaun Watson trade from a different optic (35:28). Lastly, the emotions of getting caught cheating on your manicurist (44:41).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

