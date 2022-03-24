 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Masvidal Sucker Punches Covington, McGregor Gets Arrested Again, and Paddy the Baddy Wants More Money

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy talk about another juicy week in MMA

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC 272: Spivak v Hardy Photo by David Becker/Getty Images


Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy talk about another juicy week in MMA. The guys begin the show discussing the arrest of Jorge Masvidal earlier this week after he hunted down enemy Colby Covington at a Miami restaurant to get revenge on him. 3PAC give all the up-to-date details, later talking about the UFC’s role in allowing all of this to happen, how far is too far in trash talk, how this will affect the trajectory of Masvidal’s career, and more. Then, they dive into Conor McGregor’s most recent arrest (28:21) before discussing Paddy Pimblett’s comments this week about how little he made in last weekend’s fight (35:05). And to round out the show, some calls from the best community in MMA!

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

