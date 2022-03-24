 clock menu more-arrow no yes

'Atlanta' Is Back and It's Like It Never Left. Plus, 'Pachinko' With Creator Soo Hugh

Chris and Andy talk about some of the behind-the-scenes drama going on with 'Mission: Impossible 7'

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about some of the behind-the-scenes drama going on with Mission: Impossible 7, including multiple COVID delays (1:00). Then they talk about the long-awaited return of Atlanta for its third season (18:24) and the beauties of Pachinko (31:30), before Chris is joined by Pachinko creator Soo Hugh to talk about the challenges of adapting such a richly detailed book (41:13).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Soo Hugh
Producer: Kaya McMullen

