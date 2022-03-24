 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Top 10 Baseball Players in NY, Vaccine Mandate Lifted, and Tyreek Hill Picks Dolphins Over Jets

Plus, another week of Trivia Q&A with JJ

By John Jastremski
Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images


(01:09) — MANDATE LIFTED: NYC mayor Eric Adams has lifted the vaccine mandate for athletes and performers. What does this mean for the Yankees, Mets, and Nets?

(04:03) — JETS: After falling to trade for Tyreek Hill, what is next for the Jets?

(09:48) — TOP 10 BASEBALL PLAYERS IN NY: WFAN and SNY’s Sal Licata joins the show to rank the top 10 baseball players in NYC.

(46:38) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Jets.

(57:50) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A with JJ.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom! https://spotifygr.link/Z2KGxnBEUib

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sal Licata
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

