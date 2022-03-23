 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Can Tyreek Fix Tua, Will the Chiefs Survive, and the Value of a First-Round Pick

Plus, reacting to Malik Willis’s pro day performance

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


We react to the Dolphins trading for Kansas City WR Tyreek Hill and assess the deal from the perspective of both teams. Then we react to Liberty QB Malik Willis’s pro day, and play America’s favorite game, Two Draft Jargons One Lie, as well as a listener version.

(1:31) The Chiefs offense without Tyreek Hill
(18:28) The Dolphins with Tyreek Hill
(31:54) Malik Willis pro day
(34:21) Two Draft Jargons One Lie
(39:22) Listener Two Jargons One Lie

Check out Danny Kelly’s latest mock draft at The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

