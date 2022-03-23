 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Munch Madness: Florida vs. Indiana

Craig and House are joined by Callie Curry and Kate Halliwell to debate the food scenes of their respective college towns

By Joe House, Craig Horlbeck, and Kate Halliwell
Florida v Georgia Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images


Hungry homies, House of Carbs is back! Joined by Craig Horlbeck, House is ready to get in on the madness with his very own Munch Madness bracket. Over the next few weeks, the duo is pitting college towns with underrated food scenes against one another in a search for the most succulent Cinderella story. This week, they’re joined by Callie Curry, Ringer cohost and Florida volleyball alum, and Ringer cohost Kate Halliwell, who graduated from the University of Indiana. House and Craig grill them on the food scenes of their respective college towns before ultimately advancing one city on to the Final Fork!

Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck
Guests: Callie Curry and Kate Halliwell
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Mike Wargon

