Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing their early thoughts on Tekken: Bloodline (2:42), before previewing the latest season of Top Boy (9:15). In honor of Atlanta returning this week, the guys close out by talking Donald Glover, past seasons, and what to expect this season (17:51).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify