The Top Five Moves of the Last Five Days

The guys highlight the latest moves at the quarterback position and assess the current state of the QB market

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


We highlight the latest moves at the quarterback position and assess the current state of the QB market before ranking the five most important moves of the past five days. Later we play America’s favorite game, Two Jargons, One Lie, and play a listener-submitted version as well.

QB Market

(4:40) Baker Mayfield
(20:36) Matt Ryan

Top Five Moves

(31:27) Davante Adams —> Raiders
(37:46) Juju Smith-Schuster —> Chiefs
(39:56) Allen Robinson —> Los Angeles Rams
(45:51) Robert Woods —> Titans
(47:47) Von Miller —> Bills

(56:53) Two Draft Jargons, One Lie

(63:14 Listener Two Jargons, One Lie

Check out The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

