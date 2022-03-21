 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Matt Ryan to the Colts and Other QB Dominos to Fall

Kevin, Nora, and Kaelen react to the Matt Ryan trade and discuss where it leaves Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Kaelen Jones
NFL: JAN 09 Saints at Falcons Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Kevin, Nora, and Kaelen offer instant analysis into the trade that sends Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons to the Indianapolis Colts (0:56). They also discuss some other quarterback-related topics: Jameis Winston’s and Marcus Mariota’s deals, and Baker Mayfield’s and Jimmy Garoppolo’s unresolved situations. They wrap up by talking about The Athletic’s in-depth story about Urban Meyer’s tenure as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (25:12).

Host: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Kaelen Jones
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

