Matt Ryan to the Colts and Other QB Dominos to Fall

Kevin, Nora, and Kaelen offer instant analysis into the trade that sends Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons to the Indianapolis Colts (0:56). They also discuss some other quarterback-related topics: Jameis Winston’s and Marcus Mariota’s deals, and Baker Mayfield’s and Jimmy Garoppolo’s unresolved situations. They wrap up by talking about The Athletic’s in-depth story about Urban Meyer’s tenure as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (25:12).
Host: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Kaelen Jones
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
