The U.K.’s Golden Era Continues: Aspinall and Allen Dominate, Paddy Electrifies Again, and ‘Meatball’ Molly’s NASTY Finish. Plus, Darren Till Joins!

Petesy calls in from the O2 Arena in London to offer his firsthand perspective into the electric atmosphere and the incredible night of fights at UFC Fight Night 204, discussing Tom Aspinall’s convincing win over Alexander Volkov with Ariel and Chuck

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC Fight Night 204-London 2022 Photo by Kieran Riley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Live from Spotify Greenroom following one of the most unforgettable nights in UK MMA history, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy are joined by the best damn community in all of MMA to react. Petesy, who calls in from the O2 Arena in London, offers his firsthand perspective into the electric atmosphere and the incredible night of fights, discussing Tom Aspinall’s convincing win over Alexander Volkov, Arnold Allen’s beatdown of Dan Hooker, Paddy Pimblett’s unforgettable walkout and flashy submission victory, Molly McCann’s INSANE spinning back elbow, and so much more. Plus, the guys get incredible insight from Cage Warriors broadcaster Brad Wharton (51:50) and UFC superstar Darren Till, who cornered Aspinall in the main event (1:28:00). And of course, more phone calls and details of the first-ever Greenroom meetup between some of 3PAC’s most loyal fans (1:14:55).

Next episode: Thursday, March 24, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Click this link to join 3PAC live!

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

