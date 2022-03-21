 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ryan Poles Has Not Started the Clock and Cubs Fans Face a New Reality

Plus, Patrick Williams returns, and God bless the NCAA tournament

By Jason Goff
MLB: MAR 20 Spring Training - Cubs at Dodgers Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Full Go begins by following a very busy couple of days for the Bears. Jason discusses Bears GM Ryan Poles’s first week of free agency, which featured the first misstep of his tenure, Larry Ogunjobi. After Ogunjobi failed his physical, Poles was left to find another 3-technique DT to anchor his defense (02:41). With spring training finally underway, the Cubs take the field without many of the beloved faces that fans came to adore over the years. Jason reminds us how life comes at you fast, even for a fan base whose World Series title seemed like just yesterday (14:02). Following another loss on Friday to Phoenix, the Bulls’ losing streak hits three. With Patrick Williams slated to return Monday night, Jason explains how much the loss of WIlliams this season hurt not only him but also the team and why the Bulls need him now more than ever (24:05). Plus, a new holiday is born in the midst of the NCAA tournament (36:54).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

