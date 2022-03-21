 clock menu more-arrow no yes

If It’s Nice Outside, It’s Nice Inside, Too

Dave answers listener questions ranging from mayonnaise-based salads to Frosty-dipped French fries

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Wendy’s Food Truck Rolls Into Rolling Stone Live Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Wendy’s


Powered by half a glass of Hibiki, it’s time for Dave to go toe to toe with the latest listener questions plucked from the Majordomo Media Discord—and tonight, he’s determined to take down the Picnic Industrial Complex once and for all. Also swept up in the battle: sleeping in the goal at soccer practice, admitting to being a lurker on your own Discord server, eating in bed vs. eating outside, catching Dave glamping, mayonnaise-based salads, picking the locks at vacation homes, making Caesar dressing with fish sauce, dipping French fries in your Frosty, shopping-cart shot put, and the outlandish action-movie understanding of how people eat Chinese food.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

