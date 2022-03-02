 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Build the Best Batman Movie Draft

Mal and Joanna are joined by Sean Fennessey and Daniel Chin to draft the best elements of all Batman films

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, Sean Fennessey, and Daniel Chin
Warner Bros.


Mal and Jo throw up the bat signal and recruit Sean Fennessey and Daniel Chin to draft the ultimate Batman movie! They begin with what their personal relationship to Batman is and what the Caped Crusader means to them (09:41). Then they dive in to draft the best elements of all Batman films to assemble the ultimate Batman movie (31:28).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guests: Sean Fennessey and Daniel Chin
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

