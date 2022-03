Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by briefly discussing the Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs (1:45). Then they turn their attention to Demon Slayer Season 2, first analyzing the fits and characters (8:25), then breaking down the writing (20:25). They conclude by talking about Elden Ring (33:56).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify