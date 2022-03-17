UFC London Preview: Petesy’s London Tales, Paddy Pimblett Returns, and Volkov’s Mysterious Journey From Russia

Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy preview one of the most highly anticipated UFC Fight Night cards in recent memory. Petesy, who joins from London, explains to the guys why he’s so fired up about this card, telling stories of his run-ins with Leon Edwards and other fighters along the way. Then, the guys discuss the card’s biggest storylines: Tom Aspinall’s carefree attitude (15:12), Paddy Pimblett’s scuffle this week with Ilia Topuria and how “Paddy the Baddy” is dealing with all the expectations placed upon him, how Alexander Volkov made his way to London despite Russia’s political situation (39:30), and other fights they’re looking forward to. Plus, some more news from the week (50:26) and calls from the best community in MMA.
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas
