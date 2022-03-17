 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Todd McShay’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Plus, what five NBA teams think about the top of the NBA draft, and Life Advice

By Ryen Russillo
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Russillo shares what five NBA teams are thinking about the top of the 2022 NBA draft class (0:36). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Todd McShay about his latest 2022 NFL mock draft. They discuss all the uncertainty free-agent signings and trades have brought to the top QB prospects, top WRs, NFL combine superstar DT Jordan Davis, McShay’s top 10 draft prospects, second-round sleepers, and more (11:47). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (53:58).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

