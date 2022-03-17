 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Free-Agency Hangover

Danny, Danny, Craig, and Ben recap the latest NFL moves and play a special edition of Two Jargons, One Lie

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images


Earlier this week, we played the Adam Schefter free-agency drinking game, and now we have the free-agency hangover. In the sober light of day, we check back in on teams to help them piece together what they did last night and whether they have any regrets. We end the show by playing a special listener-submitted edition of Two Jargons, One Lie.

(1:39) Bucs
(3:27) Cowboys
(5:49) J.D. McKissic
(8:39) Colts
(11:18) Baker Mayfield
(19:36) Aaron Rodgers
(22:59) Jaguars
(26:19) Seahawks
(29:00) Russell Wilson
(32:55) Saints
(35:50) Patriots
(38:37) Steelers
(40:17) Carson Wentz
(45;11) Two Draft Jargons, One Lie
(51:07) Listener Two Jargons, One Lie

Check out The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Social Justice and the NBA With James Cadogan

Cadogan joins Bakari to discuss his path from working in the Obama administration to his current role, the scope of the coalitions mission, and the ongoing conversations around getting Brittney Griner home safely

By Bakari Sellers

Lupe Fiasco’s ‘Food & Liquor’

Honoring Fiasco’s lyrical stylings on songs like "Kick Push," "Daydreamin’," and "Hurt Me Soul," Jinx and Shea go on tangents about complex wordplay, masterful rap hooks, and effortless storytelling

By Brandon Jenkins and Shea Serrano

The Secret, Extremely Spicy Recipe for Talk Show Success

Dave and Chris speak with ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans about the next frontiers of hot sauce and believing in his show before it caught on

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Todd McShay’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Plus, what five NBA teams think about the top of the NBA draft, and Life Advice

By Ryen Russillo

The Chargers Now Have a Defense to Match Their Offense

L.A. got aggressive this offseason, adding talent in Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and J.C. Jackson. It could be enough to make the team a true title contender.

By Kaelen Jones

So, Uh, What Exactly Are the Jaguars Doing?

It’s clear, after a whirlwind week of spending, that the Jags are trying to build around Trevor Lawrence. Whether they’re doing it in a way that makes sense, though, is a different question.

By Steven Ruiz