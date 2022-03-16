 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Netflix’s Password Crackdown and Their Struggle to Make Movies People Care About

Plus, why did AMC buy stock in a gold mine?

By Matthew Belloni
Hollywood Exteriors And Landmarks - 2021 Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Matt leads off with the bizarre news of movie theater chain AMC buying stock in a gold mine, as well as Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s 2021 pay package totaling over $240 million. Then, senior strategy analyst Julia Alexander joins the show to discuss Netflix beginning to curtail the ability to share a password with multiple users, and whether or not a streaming service like Netflix can produce a lasting movie franchise.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Julia Alexander
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

