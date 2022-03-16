Netflix’s Password Crackdown and Their Struggle to Make Movies People Care About



Matt leads off with the bizarre news of movie theater chain AMC buying stock in a gold mine, as well as Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s 2021 pay package totaling over $240 million. Then, senior strategy analyst Julia Alexander joins the show to discuss Netflix beginning to curtail the ability to share a password with multiple users, and whether or not a streaming service like Netflix can produce a lasting movie franchise.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Julia Alexander

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

