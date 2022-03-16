Yankees Miss Out on Freeman, Jets and Giants Active in FA, and Trivia



(01:12) — YANKEES: The Bombers fail to sign Freddie Freeman but bring back Rizzo. Is it enough though?

(06:53) — NFL FREE AGENCY: Jets and Giants get active in free agency, JJ reacts to the signings.

(10:39) — NETS: Kyrie goes for 60 on Tuesday, how much longer until he plays full time?

(12:50) — JEFF NELSON: Former Yankees pitcher joins the show to talk Josh Donaldson, where the Yankees stand in the AL East, and the future of Gleyber Torres.

(29:19) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(44:26) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Jeff Nelson

Producer: Stefan Anderson

