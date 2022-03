As Bridgerton Season 2 approaches, Juliet and Jodi do a retrospective on the first season, catching up on where all the story lines left off, discussing how the show might look without Season 1 breakout star Regé-Jean Page, looking forward to the addition of Simone Ashley to the main cast, and much more.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker

Producer: Sasha Ashall

