Jesse Palmer Rating, Susie and Clayton Make Up, and the Upcoming Duo ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Juliet and Callie break down the season finale

By Juliet Litman
Juliet and Callie react to the second part of the season finale of Clayton’s season of The Bachelor. They kick off the discussion with the exciting news for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette that will include both Rachel and Gabby (1:44)! Then, they commend Jesse Palmer for his first season hosting The Bachelor (6:26) and weigh in on Clayton’s overall performance as the lead (10:10) and Susie’s decision to take Clayton back (34:12).

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Callie Curry
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

