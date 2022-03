Joanna Robinson is joined by Mallory Rubin to share what worked and what didn’t in the latest season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. They discuss the joy that Susie Myerson and Associates brings them and dive deep into Midge and Lenny’s relationship. Finally, they look ahead to the fifth and final season and explain the real-world events that could be awaiting the characters.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

