‘Severance,’ ‘Winning Time’ Episode 2, and ‘Top Chef.’ Plus, Drug Church Singer Patrick Kindlon.

Plus, Patrick talks about Drug Church’s new album, ‘Hygiene’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about the next few episodes of Severance and how the precision of both the acting and the directing takes the show to another level (1:00). Then they talk about the second episodes of Winning Time (25:42) and Top Chef (38:15), before Chris is joined by Patrick Kindlon, the singer of the band Drug Church, to talk about their new album, Hygiene (47:23).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Patrick Kindlon
Producer: Kaya McMullen

