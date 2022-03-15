‘Severance,’ ‘Winning Time’ Episode 2, and ‘Top Chef.’ Plus, Drug Church Singer Patrick Kindlon.



Chris and Andy talk about the next few episodes of Severance and how the precision of both the acting and the directing takes the show to another level (1:00). Then they talk about the second episodes of Winning Time (25:42) and Top Chef (38:15), before Chris is joined by Patrick Kindlon, the singer of the band Drug Church, to talk about their new album, Hygiene (47:23).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Guest: Patrick Kindlon

Producer: Kaya McMullen

