 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Joe Buck to ESPN, Quarterback Media Transactions, ‘Broadcast News,’ and a Tribute to Brent Renaud

Bryan and David discuss the media involvement surrounding player communications and breaking news, from Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay to Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Bryan and David address the news that Joe Buck will also be leaving Fox to join Troy Aikman at ESPN. (0:26) Then, they weigh in on media involvement surrounding player communications and breaking news, from Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay to Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos (29:10).

Later, they pay tribute to journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud, who was killed in Ukraine, as well as actor William Hurt, who starred in Broadcast News.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

‘Dune’ Is Worthy of Winning Best Picture

As the Oscars move to honor fan-voted awards, ‘Dune’ winning Best Picture is exactly what the Academy needs: a blockbuster celebrating the inimitable, awe-inspiring power of the big screen that everyone can get behind

By Miles Surrey

Who Speaks for Chelsea Football Club?

Chelsea’s future is mired in uncertainty after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government for his ties to Vladimir Putin

By Musa Okwonga

‘Titanic’ 25th Anniversary With Bill Simmons and Van Lathan

Bill and Van revisit the iconic romantic drama

By Bill Simmons and Van Lathan

‘The Bachelor’ Recap: It’s All Clayton’s Fault

Somehow, he managed to make things even worse in Part 1 of the finale

By Rodger Sherman

‘Turning Red’ and the Pixar Hall of Fame

Mallory and Joanna discuss the film and induct some of their favorite Pixar characters and moments into the Pixar Hall of Fame

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

The Adam Schefter Free-Agency Drinking Game

Danny, Danny, Craig, and Ben scroll back through Schefter’s Twitter timeline to recap the latest in NFL free agency

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more