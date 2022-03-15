Joe Buck to ESPN, Quarterback Media Transactions, ‘Broadcast News,’ and a Tribute to Brent Renaud

Bryan and David address the news that Joe Buck will also be leaving Fox to join Troy Aikman at ESPN. (0:26) Then, they weigh in on media involvement surrounding player communications and breaking news, from Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay to Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos (29:10).
Later, they pay tribute to journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud, who was killed in Ukraine, as well as actor William Hurt, who starred in Broadcast News.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
