Joe Buck to ESPN, Quarterback Media Transactions, ‘Broadcast News,’ and a Tribute to Brent Renaud



Bryan and David address the news that Joe Buck will also be leaving Fox to join Troy Aikman at ESPN. (0:26) Then, they weigh in on media involvement surrounding player communications and breaking news, from Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay to Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos (29:10).

Later, they pay tribute to journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud, who was killed in Ukraine, as well as actor William Hurt, who starred in Broadcast News.

Related Welcome to the Announcer Empowerment Era

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS