‘The Batman’ Ticket Upcharge and the Future of Moviegoing

Matt and Puck colleague Ben Landy also discuss HBO Max and Discovery+ merging into one app and Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s handling of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation

By Matthew Belloni
Warner Bros.


In our first episode, Matt Belloni is joined by Puck colleague Ben Landy to run through the latest industry news from the weekend, including HBO Max and Discovery+ merging into one app and the ongoing fallout after Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s handling of the new Florida “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. Then, media analyst Jeff Bock joins the show to discuss the increase in ticket price for The Batman as well as what we can expect the 2022 moviegoing experience to look like.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Ben Landy, Jeff Bock
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify

