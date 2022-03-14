‘The Batman’ Ticket Upcharge and the Future of Moviegoing



In our first episode, Matt Belloni is joined by Puck colleague Ben Landy to run through the latest industry news from the weekend, including HBO Max and Discovery+ merging into one app and the ongoing fallout after Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s handling of the new Florida “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. Then, media analyst Jeff Bock joins the show to discuss the increase in ticket price for The Batman as well as what we can expect the 2022 moviegoing experience to look like.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Ben Landy, Jeff Bock

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

