A Villainous Return, Previewing the White Sox With Scott Merkin, and Hope for Zach’s Knees



The Full Go returns with Jason sharing his feelings about Kevin Garnett on the night the Celtics retired his jersey (01:32) before getting into the breaking news that the GOAT, Tom Brady, is coming back for his 23rd season (12:42). Scott Merkin, who covers the White Sox for MLB.com, joins the show to discuss the return of baseball, spring training, and the White Sox’s upcoming season (19:09). Jason also discusses the much-needed Bulls win over the Cavs before sharing why he’s concerned about Zach LaVine’s knee (45:36).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Scott Merkin

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify