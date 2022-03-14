 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Villainous Return, Previewing the White Sox With Scott Merkin, and Hope for Zach’s Knees

Jason reacts to Tom Brady’s return to football after his short-lived retirement

By Jason Goff
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


The Full Go returns with Jason sharing his feelings about Kevin Garnett on the night the Celtics retired his jersey (01:32) before getting into the breaking news that the GOAT, Tom Brady, is coming back for his 23rd season (12:42). Scott Merkin, who covers the White Sox for MLB.com, joins the show to discuss the return of baseball, spring training, and the White Sox’s upcoming season (19:09). Jason also discusses the much-needed Bulls win over the Cavs before sharing why he’s concerned about Zach LaVine’s knee (45:36).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Scott Merkin
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

