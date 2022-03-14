Food Abstinence, Food Orgy



It’s the end of a revelatory month on the Wheel of Constraint, and our hosts have convened to assess their achievements, consider some potentially transcendental spins on the challenge, and celebrate very nearly making it through—but not before wrestling with a potentially life-threatening Discord debate. Also: Milk Bar ice cream, Dave’s duplicate-shirt strategy, going all in on dinner, recipes that require a fire extinguisher, the Arrakis approach to rice making, bringing your own mini-burritos to a restaurant, the beauty of Jamaican food, and a three-way takeout banquet featuring the very best their downtown L.A. delivery radius has to offer.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Noelle Cornelio

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

