Food Abstinence, Food Orgy

Dave and Chris talk Milk Bar ice cream, Dave’s duplicate-shirt strategy, going all in on dinner, and recipes that require a fire extinguisher

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
David Chang’s Momofuku and Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar open in CityCenter soon Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images


It’s the end of a revelatory month on the Wheel of Constraint, and our hosts have convened to assess their achievements, consider some potentially transcendental spins on the challenge, and celebrate very nearly making it through—but not before wrestling with a potentially life-threatening Discord debate. Also: Milk Bar ice cream, Dave’s duplicate-shirt strategy, going all in on dinner, recipes that require a fire extinguisher, the Arrakis approach to rice making, bringing your own mini-burritos to a restaurant, the beauty of Jamaican food, and a three-way takeout banquet featuring the very best their downtown L.A. delivery radius has to offer.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

