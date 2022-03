Kevin, Nora, Danny, and Ben huddle to discuss the bombshell news that Tom Brady will return for another season. They speculate about what caused this decision, go over the implications, and break down how the league looks with another year of Brady.

Hosts: Kevin Clark, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Nora Princiotti

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

