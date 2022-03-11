 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bill Simmons Surprises JJ and House to Talk NBA, College Hoops, and NFL Futures

Plus, JJ, House and Bill wonder how the Russell Wilson trade will impact futures odds

By John Jastremski, Bill Simmons, and Joe House
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Just as they begin to discuss Jayson Tatum and the Celtics (10:00), JJ and House are surprised by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons. Together, they run through the slate of NBA games and build a five-leg Friday family parlay (32:00). Then they turn their attention to college basketball and talk about the ongoing conference tournaments and who they think has a chance to win the national title (36:00). Finally, they wonder how the Russell Wilson trade will impact futures odds and try to find long-shot bets (49:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski and Joe House
Guest: Bill Simmons
Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Scarlett Johansson’s Skin Care Line, Grimes’s Secret Baby, and Dixie D’Amelio’s Tour

Plus, this week’s Cringe Mode is ‘Cadet Kelly’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Boo Fest in Philly With Small-Game James, Adding More Incentives, and Witnessing the Birth of an All-Star

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are starting to find their groove and give some college names to keep an eye on as March Madness looms

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Breaking Down Susie and Clayton’s Breakup

Juliet and Callie reassess Susie’s ultimatum and Clayton’s response, weigh in on Clayton’s media tour, and address recent rumors surrounding the situation

By Juliet Litman

What’s Next for the Seattle Seahawks?

After trading away Russell Wilson, Seattle is entering a rebuild. Can Pete Carroll and John Schneider build another Super Bowl contender?

By Danny Kelly
Play

Luka’s First Jordan Signature Shoe Will Release in 2022

Wos also runs through some of his favorite and least favorite off-court outfits of the week

By Wosny Lambre
Play

The Evolution of Robert Pattinson

Adam Nayman analyzes some of Robert Pattinson’s strongest performances, artistic choices, and contributions to cinema

By Adam Nayman