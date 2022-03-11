Bill Simmons Surprises JJ and House to Talk NBA, College Hoops, and NFL Futures

Just as they begin to discuss Jayson Tatum and the Celtics (10:00), JJ and House are surprised by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons. Together, they run through the slate of NBA games and build a five-leg Friday family parlay (32:00). Then they turn their attention to college basketball and talk about the ongoing conference tournaments and who they think has a chance to win the national title (36:00). Finally, they wonder how the Russell Wilson trade will impact futures odds and try to find long-shot bets (49:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski and Joe House
Guest: Bill Simmons
Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti
