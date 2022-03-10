 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trailer Talk: ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ and ‘Outer Range.’ Plus: ‘Winning Time’ Showrunner Max Borenstein.

Chris is joined by Max Borenstein to talk about the pressures that came along with creating a show about the iconic 1980s Lakers

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about some trailers that dropped this week for Season 6 of Better Call Saul (1:00), the new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi (15:55), and Outer Range, which looks like a mix of Yellowstone and True Detective (29:13). Then, Chris is joined by Winning Time showrunner Max Borenstein to talk about the pressures that came along with creating a show about the iconic 1980s Lakers (41:46).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Max Borenstein
Producer: Kaya McMullen

