Stipe Miocic’s Fighting Future and a Cain Velasquez Conversation



Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss the news and notes of the week in MMA. First, the guys talk about Tai Tuivasa’s callout of Stipe Miocic and if Miocic will express any interest in it. Then, they talk about rumblings of Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori, Henry Cejudo’s handling of his retirement, and Kayla Harrison’s decision to re-sign with PFL (25:20). And before taking calls from the best community in MMA, the guys have a conversation about the Cain Velasquez situation (34:40).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

