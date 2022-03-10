 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Danny Green on the Simmons-Harden Trade and the 76ers’ Playoff Outlook

Plus, why the Russell Wilson trade really went down

By Ryen Russillo
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images


Ryen opens with his thoughts on the Russell Wilson trade and why the Seahawks were ultimately OK with letting him go (0:32). Next, he chats with 76ers guard Danny Green about how the team dealt with the Ben Simmons saga, what it’s been like playing with James Harden, and how he thinks Philly stacks up in the East (8:59). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (41:05).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Danny Green
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

