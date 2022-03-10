Danny Green on the Simmons-Harden Trade and the 76ers’ Playoff Outlook

Ryen opens with his thoughts on the Russell Wilson trade and why the Seahawks were ultimately OK with letting him go (0:32). Next, he chats with 76ers guard Danny Green about how the team dealt with the Ben Simmons saga, what it’s been like playing with James Harden, and how he thinks Philly stacks up in the East (8:59). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (41:05).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Danny Green
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
