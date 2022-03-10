Danny Green on the Simmons-Harden Trade and the 76ers’ Playoff Outlook



Ryen opens with his thoughts on the Russell Wilson trade and why the Seahawks were ultimately OK with letting him go (0:32). Next, he chats with 76ers guard Danny Green about how the team dealt with the Ben Simmons saga, what it’s been like playing with James Harden, and how he thinks Philly stacks up in the East (8:59). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (41:05).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Danny Green

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS