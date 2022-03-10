Risers and Fallers in Danny Kelly’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0



We break down the Washington Commanders’ trade for Carson Wentz before running through every pick of Danny Kelly’s 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0, discussing which players are on the rise and which are falling down the ladder. Later, we answer listener questions and play America’s favorite game, Two Draft Jargons, One Lie.

(2:04) — Carson Wentz Trade

Mock Draft:

(11:54) — Picks 1-7

(26:07) — Picks 8-20

(55:08) — Picks 21-32

(65:37) — Listener emails

(68:52) — Two Jargons, One Lie

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

