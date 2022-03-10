 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Risers and Fallers in Danny Kelly’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0

Plus, breaking down the quarterback market after the Carson Wentz trade

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
NFL: JAN 09 Colts at Jaguars Photo by Icon Sportswire


We break down the Washington Commanders’ trade for Carson Wentz before running through every pick of Danny Kelly’s 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0, discussing which players are on the rise and which are falling down the ladder. Later, we answer listener questions and play America’s favorite game, Two Draft Jargons, One Lie.

(2:04) — Carson Wentz Trade

Mock Draft:

(11:54) — Picks 1-7
(26:07) — Picks 8-20
(55:08) — Picks 21-32
(65:37) — Listener emails
(68:52) — Two Jargons, One Lie

Check out The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide.

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Why a No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine Could Be—Literally—the Worst Idea Ever

The author and foreign policy critic Robert Wright joins the podcast to debate the pros and cons of a no-fly zone

By Derek Thompson

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s ‘E. 1999 Eternal,’ a Midwestern G-Funk Classic

Hear Shea ruminate about his nostalgia for this album, while Jinx recounts the group’s legacy of putting Cleveland on the map with this Midwestern G-Funk classic

By Brandon Jenkins and Shea Serrano

Dave Goes to Disneyland, and a Talk With the Director of ‘Turning Red’

Topics include Dole Whip, Toronto Chinatowns, the emotions inspired by boy bands, and early 2000s nostalgia

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Survivor,’ Season 42, Episode 1 With Boston Rob

Plus, Tyson, Riley, and Rob compare 39-day seasons to the current 26-day one

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Thursday College Hoops Picks

JJ runs through the biggest Thursday games, looks at the games with the fishiest lines, eyes an all-Virginia parlay, and gives out his best bets for the day

By John Jastremski

Danny Green on the Simmons-Harden Trade and the 76ers’ Playoff Outlook

Plus, why the Russell Wilson trade really went down

By Ryen Russillo