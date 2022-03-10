Dave Goes to Disneyland, and a Talk With the Director of ‘Turning Red’

After a debrief on the ups and downs of Dave’s first tour of dad duty at the Happiest Place on Earth, Dave and Chris call up Domee Shi, the director of Pixar’s latest release, to hear about how her new film came together. Discussed: Dole Whip, Toronto Chinatowns, the emotions inspired by boy bands, early 2000s nostalgia, getting kicked out of boarding school, eel fried rice, art-directing pork slices, the Pixar development method, drawing vs. cooking, art review stank face, how to pronounce “Ghibli,” Chris resisting getting into anime, Grace’s take on the movie, and betting on the next ride to debut at Disneyland.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Domee Shi
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
