How to Fix the Jets With Connor Hughes. Plus, Jets OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.



(00:35) — HOW TO FIX THE JETS: Athletic Jets writer Connor Hughes joins the show to discuss the Jets’ free agency needs, draft targets, Braxton Berrios, and whether they should trade picks for a star WR.

(32:56) — LAURENT DUVERNAY-TARDIF: JJ caught with the Jets OL during SB week to talk about his journey working in the medical field, Zach Wilson, and Robert Saleh.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Connor Hughes and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

