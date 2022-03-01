 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to Fix the Jets With Connor Hughes. Plus, Jets OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

JJ chats free agency needs, draft targets, Braxton Berrios, and whether the Jets should trade picks for a star WR

By John Jastremski
NFL: JAN 02 Buccaneers at Jets Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


(00:35) — HOW TO FIX THE JETS: Athletic Jets writer Connor Hughes joins the show to discuss the Jets’ free agency needs, draft targets, Braxton Berrios, and whether they should trade picks for a star WR.
(32:56) — LAURENT DUVERNAY-TARDIF: JJ caught with the Jets OL during SB week to talk about his journey working in the medical field, Zach Wilson, and Robert Saleh.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Connor Hughes and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

