The NFL Combine Is Dumb. Here’s Why It’s Great.



The NFL combine is an odd event, complete with quirky rules and traditions. We try to make sense of it all by breaking down the history of the event, why some parts remain incredibly relevant, why others continue to make no sense, and—most importantly—what we are looking out for this year. Later, we answer a listener question and play America’s favorite new game, Two Draft Jargon’s One Lie.

Combine (2:00)

Listener Email (42:45)

Two Draft Jargon’s One Lie (48:36)

Check out The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide. Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts