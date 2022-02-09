Live From Radio Row With Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter



Bryan is live on Radio Row talking with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo from SiriusXM to discuss his career as a sports-radio host, the difference between local and national radio, what it’s like covering the Super Bowl, and more (0:19). Later, Bryan is joined by ESPN’s Adam Schefter to break down his and Jeff Darlington’s Tom Brady retirement news. They then talk through Schefter’s past Super Bowl experiences and what he has planned this time around (22:33).

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Chris Russo and Adam Schefter

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

