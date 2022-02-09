 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Live From Radio Row With Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Mad Dog discusses his career and the difference between local and national radio before Schefter joins the show to break down his and Jeff Darlington’s Tom Brady retirement news and go through Schefter’s past Super Bowl experiences

By Bryan Curtis
NFL Pro Bowl Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images


Bryan is live on Radio Row talking with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo from SiriusXM to discuss his career as a sports-radio host, the difference between local and national radio, what it’s like covering the Super Bowl, and more (0:19). Later, Bryan is joined by ESPN’s Adam Schefter to break down his and Jeff Darlington’s Tom Brady retirement news. They then talk through Schefter’s past Super Bowl experiences and what he has planned this time around (22:33).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Chris Russo and Adam Schefter
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

