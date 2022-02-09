Things Learned at Radio Row. Plus Robert Woods, Jerod Mayo, and Carson Palmer.



Kevin, Nora, and Ben open up with early assessments from Radio Row at the Super Bowl. Then they speak with Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo on coaching against these teams, the Rooney Rule, and Brian Flores. Next, former Bengals QB Carson Palmer joins to speak about Joe Burrow and the Bengals franchise and makes his Super Bowl prediction. They finish by speaking with Rams WR Robert Woods on Cooper Kupp, Eric Weddle, and Sean McVay’s coaching.

Host: Kevin Clark, Ben Solak, Nora Princiotti

Guests: Robert Woods, Jerod Mayo, Carson Palmer

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

