Things Learned at Radio Row. Plus Robert Woods, Jerod Mayo, and Carson Palmer.

Kevin, Nora, and Ben share some early Super Bowl assessments

By Nora Princiotti, Ben Solak, and Kevin Clark
Los Angeles Rams v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images


Kevin, Nora, and Ben open up with early assessments from Radio Row at the Super Bowl. Then they speak with Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo on coaching against these teams, the Rooney Rule, and Brian Flores. Next, former Bengals QB Carson Palmer joins to speak about Joe Burrow and the Bengals franchise and makes his Super Bowl prediction. They finish by speaking with Rams WR Robert Woods on Cooper Kupp, Eric Weddle, and Sean McVay’s coaching.

Host: Kevin Clark, Ben Solak, Nora Princiotti
Guests: Robert Woods, Jerod Mayo, Carson Palmer
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

