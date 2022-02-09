 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl and Life Advice With Scott Van Pelt, Plus an NBA Trade Deadline Preview

Russillo shares his thoughts the recent trades in the NBA, the Ben Simmons–James Harden rumors, and the significance of Deandre Ayton not currently being under a new contract, before Scott joins in for a trip down the memory lane

By Ryen Russillo
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the trades between the Kings and Pacers and Pelicans and Trail Blazers, the Ben Simmons–James Harden rumors, and the significance of Deandre Ayton not currently being under a new contract (0:30). Then Ryen is joined by his old cohost, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. They discuss stories from the road, the radio booth, poor credit score PTSD, and more (13:41), before Ryen and Scott answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (54:10).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Scott Van Pelt
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

