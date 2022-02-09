Super Bowl and Life Advice With Scott Van Pelt, Plus an NBA Trade Deadline Preview

Russillo shares his thoughts on the trades between the Kings and Pacers and Pelicans and Trail Blazers, the Ben Simmons–James Harden rumors, and the significance of Deandre Ayton not currently being under a new contract (0:30). Then Ryen is joined by his old cohost, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. They discuss stories from the road, the radio booth, poor credit score PTSD, and more (13:41), before Ryen and Scott answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (54:10).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Scott Van Pelt
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
