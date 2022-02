This week, Warren and Ben run through their favorite prop bets ahead of Sunday’s game, covering everything from most pass attempts and longest touchdown scored to whether the opening kickoff will be a touchback. Plus, they build parlay bets for players they think could win MVP and explain the more unusual angles you could bet on for this game.

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, Isaiah Blakely, and Mike Wargon

