Justin Charity and Micah Peters open up with a crash course on the new game Sifu (2:32). They continue by breaking down the final season of Attack on Titan, the differences between Season 3 and Season 4, and where it stands in Anime Space (18:54).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

