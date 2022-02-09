TFG in L.A. Day 1, Super Bowl LVI Preview, and a Bulls Temperature Check



The Full Go hits the road as Jason is in Los Angeles covering Super Bowl LVI. Quickly after arriving, Jason realized that he may be in store for a wild week on Radio Row (00:00). From walking around the Convention Center with former NFL stars to running into the media elite, Jason chronicles Day 1 on Radio Row (00:00). There’s also a pretty significant football game that takes place on Sunday. Jason previews what to expect, why this is such an interesting quarterback matchup, and why we need to stop overvaluing Joe Burrow’s “cool” factor (00:00). The Bulls got a temperature check in the form of the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. It was a good opportunity for the injury-plagued Bulls to compare themselves to a team that Jason believes will be NBA champions this year (00:00).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

