Knicks Trending Downward, Nets Historically Bad First Quarter, and Interviews From Media Row



(01:15) — KNICKS: JJ recaps another Knicks’ loss during this brutal West-Coast swing, and is the Julius Randle–DeAaron Fox trade done?

(03:43) — NETS: The Nets return to Brooklyn but show no signs of hope during a blowout to the Celtics.

(09:04) — MICHAEL CARTER: The Jets’ running back stops by to talk Zach Wilson, second-year expectations, and the Bengals.

(18:52) — RICKY WILLIAMS: JJ chops it up with one of his favorite Dolphins about marijuana use, the 2008 Dolphins, and his new product, HIGHSMEN.

(33:56) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Nets.

(43:24) — TRIVIA Q&A w/ JJ: Another week of trivia. Does JJ get his mojo back?

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Ricky Williams and Micheal Carter

Producer: Stefan Anderson

