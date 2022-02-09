 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knicks Trending Downward, Nets Historically Bad First Quarter, and Interviews From Media Row

Plus, Jets running back Michael Carter and former Dolphins running back Ricky Williams join the show

John Jastremski
(01:15) — KNICKS: JJ recaps another Knicks’ loss during this brutal West-Coast swing, and is the Julius Randle–DeAaron Fox trade done?

(03:43) — NETS: The Nets return to Brooklyn but show no signs of hope during a blowout to the Celtics.

(09:04) — MICHAEL CARTER: The Jets’ running back stops by to talk Zach Wilson, second-year expectations, and the Bengals.

(18:52) — RICKY WILLIAMS: JJ chops it up with one of his favorite Dolphins about marijuana use, the 2008 Dolphins, and his new product, HIGHSMEN.

(33:56) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Nets.

(43:24) — TRIVIA Q&A w/ JJ: Another week of trivia. Does JJ get his mojo back? 

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Ricky Williams and Micheal Carter
Producer: Stefan Anderson

