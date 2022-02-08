 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Super Bowl Expectations, Quarterbacks Under Pressure, and Lovie Smith

The guys share their early thoughts on Sunday’s matchup between the Rams and Bengals

By Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


Jason, James, and Ryan start the pod by sharing their early thoughts on the upcoming Super Bowl between the Bengals and Rams. James and Ryan then share their personal experiences when preparing for big playoff games including Jones’s own trip to the big game. Jason and Ryan then dissect and analyze all of the aspects of next Sunday’s matchup including the WR-CB battles, (11:38) the Rams’ running game, (20:32) the pressure on the two teams, (28:26) and even the halftime show. (31:43) They wrap up the pod by sharing their game picks (36:00) and reacting to the Texans hiring head coach Lovie Smith. (47:40)

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton and Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Breaking Down the Tyrese Haliburton Trade

Plus, discussing Tyrese Maxey’s play for the 76ers

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

The Kings and Pacers Solved Their Roster Logjams, to Diametrically Opposed Results

Indiana broke up its crowded frontcourt to add universally beloved guard Tyrese Haliburton. Sacramento, meanwhile, somehow managed to muddle their lineup even more by dealing for Domantas Sabonis.

By Rob Mahoney

Instant Analysis of the Kings-Pacers Trade

KOC, Seerat, and Logan discuss the swap of Tyrese Haliburton and Domantas Sabonis

By Kevin O'Connor, Seerat Sohi, and 1 more

Two Big NBA Deals Plus a Super Bowl Mega-Gambling Preview With Cousin Sal and Peter Schrager 

Bill reacts to the latest NBA trade deadline moves and rumors before making Rams-Bengals prop bets

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono

The CJ McCollum Trade Has Boom-or-Bust Potential for the Pelicans

New Orleans anted up for the longtime Blazers guard, wagering that a splash of scoring and playmaking can make them a playoff team (especially if Zion comes back). But there’s no guarantee this won’t play out like it did last time the franchise tried to press fast-forward on its rebuild.

By Dan Devine

Reacting to the CJ McCollum Trade and Wondering Whether James Harden Will Be Dealt

KOC and Verno discuss trade deadline news

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor