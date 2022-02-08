Super Bowl Expectations, Quarterbacks Under Pressure, and Lovie Smith

Jason, James, and Ryan start the pod by sharing their early thoughts on the upcoming Super Bowl between the Bengals and Rams. James and Ryan then share their personal experiences when preparing for big playoff games including Jones’s own trip to the big game. Jason and Ryan then dissect and analyze all of the aspects of next Sunday’s matchup including the WR-CB battles, (11:38) the Rams’ running game, (20:32) the pressure on the two teams, (28:26) and even the halftime show. (31:43) They wrap up the pod by sharing their game picks (36:00) and reacting to the Texans hiring head coach Lovie Smith. (47:40)
Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton and Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
