Who Is the No. 1 Pick in the Draft?



Welcome back to The Ringer NFL Draft Show, the newest show on our feed. This week, Danny Kelly and Ben Solak guide Heifetz and Craig through the no. 1 pick landscape, including what the consensus, or lack thereof, is saying, as well as the major difference between each of the top candidates. We later answer some listener emails and play another round of Two Jargons One Lie.

Please check out the 2022 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

If you have any fantasy football or NFL-draft-related questions, please email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, Ben Solak

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS