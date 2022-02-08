 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who Is the No. 1 Pick in the Draft?

The crew breaks down the complicated debate for the first pick in April’s NFL draft, and explain why there’s no consensus top player this year

By Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Danny Heifetz, and Craig Horlbeck
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Welcome back to The Ringer NFL Draft Show, the newest show on our feed. This week, Danny Kelly and Ben Solak guide Heifetz and Craig through the no. 1 pick landscape, including what the consensus, or lack thereof, is saying, as well as the major difference between each of the top candidates. We later answer some listener emails and play another round of Two Jargons One Lie.

Please check out the 2022 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

If you have any fantasy football or NFL-draft-related questions, please email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Mike Wargon

